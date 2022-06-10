Colts QB Matt Ryan Impressive During Offseason Program

Former Atlanta Falcons great Matt Ryan is set to become the Indianapolis Colts’ fifth starting quarterback over the past five seasons and, by all accounts, is already making an impression.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Myles Simmons, Ryan looked sharp during the Colts’ offseason program.

“Matt was unbelievable,” said head coach Frank Reich. “He did everything right – just great leadership, great play. I mean, the whole way he took command, great collaborating as an offensive staff with him to kind of work in and nuance some of the things we do to kind of suit him and his style…pick his brain about some of the things he did and what are the favorite things he did in Atlanta…So we got a lot of that done over the last number of weeks.”

Indianapolis traded for Ryan in March after moving on from last year’s starter Carson Wentz (now with the Washington Commanders). Ryan, who turned 37 last month, started all 17 games for the Falcons in 2021, throwing for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

