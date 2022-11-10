Colts QB Matt Ryan Returns To Team Practice Thursday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder) returned to team practice on Thursday, per Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar.

Matt Ryan was back out there and practicing today. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) November 10, 2022

Thursday was Ryan’s first practice since being benched back in Week 8. It’s noteworthy as Sam Ehlinger has been woeful in his first two career starts since Ryan was benched. With interim head coach Jeff Saturday at the helm now, it’s possible we could see Ryan given another chance under center. The season is far from lost in Indianapolis as they sit just two games back of the first-place Tennessee Titans within the AFC South. It surely still feels like Ryan gives them the best chance to win, so it’s notable to see that he is now healthy.

In 2022, Ryan has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,008 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.