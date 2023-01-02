Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to Start on Sunday vs. Texans
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in Week 18 against the Houston Texans on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
#Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday tells reporters that, 1. Nick Foles is "really sore" and won't play. 2. Sam Ehlinger will start. 3. Kayvon Thibodeaux is "tasteless" and "trash" for his snow angel celebration. 4. He's upset his linemen didn't take matters into their own hands.
Our heads continue to spin as we try to keep up with the musical chairs of quarterback in Indy. After replacing Matt Ryan in Week 8, Ehlinger struggled in two starts, failing to throw a touchdown in either game. Ryan returned, and then Nick Foles took over the starting gig. However, Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s defeat to the New York Giants. Ehlinger stepped in and finally threw a touchdown pass and will get another chance to show his capability this weekend against the lowly Texans.
In 2022, Ehlinger has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 364 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in three games.
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds
The Indianapolis Colts are 2.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday, with the total set at 38, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
