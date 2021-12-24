Colts’ Quenton Nelson Placed On COVID-19 List

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been placed on the team’s COVID-19 list, per the team’s Twitter.

We have placed G Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/2zKouXQVZs — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 24, 2021

An already decimated Colts offensive line takes yet another crucial blow, with Nelson now a sure thing to miss their Christmas Day matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Guard Mark Glowinski was also placed on the COVID list, while center Ryan Kelly will be out for personal reasons. That’s three starting linemen now out for the Colts, something that does not bode well against a Cardinals defense that ranks seventh in the NFL with 2.6 sacks per game. Nelson missed three games earlier this season after being placed on the injured reserve, the only games he has missed in his decorated four-year career.

Nelson is a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection. His status will be something to monitor throughout next week as the Colts host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.

