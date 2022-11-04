Colts RB Jonathan Taylor DNP on Friday, Unlikely for Week 9

Losers of two straight, the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will likely be forced to take the field Sunday minus their top offensive weapon. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports star running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Friday, leaving his status for Week 9’s contest against the New England Patriots in doubt.

No Jonathan Taylor at the start of the Colts’ final practice of the week. Doubt he plays Sunday. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 4, 2022

Taylor continues to deal with an ankle sprain suffered back in Week 4. The 23-year-old appeared hampered in Week 8 versus the Washington Commanders, rushing for 76 yards on 16 carries while having his ankle re-wrapped on the Colts’ sideline. Indy could be wise to shut Taylor down until the All-Pro is deemed 100% healthy, particularly with the Colts looking anything but a playoff contender.

It’s the latest setback for the No. 1 selection in most fantasy football leagues in what has been a frustrating year for Jonathan Taylor and his owners.

With Taylor unlikely to suit up, Deon Jackson should handle the bulk of the work in the Colts’ backfield and is a viable flex option against a Patriots run defense surrendering 126.0 yards per game – 22nd in the NFL. Just don’t expect a repeat of Week 6’s ten-catch outburst.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as +5.5 road underdogs on the spread and +210 on the moneyline.