Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Has a 'Chance to Play' on Thursday

Taylor suffered the ankle injury in their Week 4 loss but may be able to give it a go in Week 5. He faces a quick recovery time as the Colts hit Thursday Night Football as they take on the Denver Broncos. This will be a situation to monitor as we move closer to game time, as Taylor is a clear RB1 in all fantasy leagues.
In four games this season, Taylor has attempted 81 rushes for 328 yards and a touchdown. He has also hauled in nine receptions for 44 yards. If he cannot go, expect Nyheim Hines and potentially even Deon Jackson to see a fair amount of the workload on Thursday.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Odds
The Indianapolis Colts are 3.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.