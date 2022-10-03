Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Has a 'Chance to Play' on Thursday

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has a chance to play on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tests on Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor’s ankle were negative and he has a chance to play Thursday night vs. Denver, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

Taylor suffered the ankle injury in their Week 4 loss but may be able to give it a go in Week 5. He faces a quick recovery time as the Colts hit Thursday Night Football as they take on the Denver Broncos. This will be a situation to monitor as we move closer to game time, as Taylor is a clear RB1 in all fantasy leagues.

In four games this season, Taylor has attempted 81 rushes for 328 yards and a touchdown. He has also hauled in nine receptions for 44 yards. If he cannot go, expect Nyheim Hines and potentially even Deon Jackson to see a fair amount of the workload on Thursday.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are 3.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.