Colts RB Jonathan Taylor 'Highly Unlikely' to Return This Season

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is “highly unlikely” to play again this season due to a high-ankle sprain.

Taylor suffered the injury early in the Colts’ 39-36 meltdown to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, lasting just two snaps.

The news comes as little surprise in what has turned into a lost season in Indy. Jeff Saturday’s squad has lost four straight games and at 4-9-1, is poised to miss out on the postseason.

If this is indeed it for Taylor in 2022, he’ll finish the year with 861 rushing yards on 192 carries and four touchdowns, adding 28 catches for 143 yards in 11 games. Those numbers are a far cry from last season’s totals in which the 23-year-old led the league in rushing (1,811) while scoring 20 touchdowns en route to becoming the consensus No. 1 overall selection in fantasy drafts.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that Taylor will not be subject to any more wear and tear as he looks to rebound in 2023, where he will once again serve as the Colts’ offensive centerpiece.

