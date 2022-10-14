Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Questionable for Week 6 Against Jaguars

Taylor was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old running back also missed Week 5’s matchup against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury, which the Colts won 12-9 in overtime. Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier in the day that Taylor had a “chance” to play.
This season, Taylor leads the Colts in rushing with 328 yards and one touchdown on 81 attempts. He’s averaging four yards per carry.
Backup running back Nyheim Hines is also listed as questionable with a concussion but was a full participant in practice. If Taylor and Hines cannot go on Sunday, expect the Colts to lean on Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay.
Indianapolis will need Taylor back in uniform to keep pace in the AFC South, already dropping division matches against the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans and tying the lowly Houston Texans.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds
The Indianapolis Colts are -2.5 point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
