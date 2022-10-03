Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's Ankle Injury 'Not Overly Serious'

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the ankle injury to Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is believed to be minor.

From @GMFB: The #Colts are monitoring their star RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), while #Broncos RB Javonte Williams is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury. pic.twitter.com/BaRAgcLTFn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Taylor suffered the ailment late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans and did not return. Indianapolis initially feared a dreaded high-ankle sprain, which would have kept its All-Pro sidelined for multiple weeks. While Taylor has likely avoided a significant injury, his status for Week 5 against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football is in question.

Per Rapoport, “They had tests right after the game [Sunday] night, and while the belief is that his ankle injury is not overly serious, nothing that will keep him off the field for a while, the fact that he has a short week means surely this is something we have to keep an eye on for the Indianapolis Colts.”

If Taylor cannot go, backup running back Nyheim Hines would see more touches out of the Colts’ backfield and make for a solid fantasy option, particularly in PPR formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as +3 point road underdogs on the spread and +142 on the moneyline.