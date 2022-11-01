Colts RB Nyheim Hines Drawing Trade Interest

A fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2018, Hines had his best game of the season in Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, recording 49 total yards and a touchdown on seven touches.
Per Chappell, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard “isn’t actively shopping Hines, but always listens to overtures that might prove beneficial in the long term.”
Playing behind starter Jonathan Taylor, Hines has tallied 36 rushing yards on 18 carries and 188 receiving yards on 25 receptions through seven games.
A move away from Indy would likely do wonders for Hines’s fantasy value. Meanwhile, Taylor, who continues to struggle through a nagging ankle injury, would probably see increased involvement in the Colts’ passing game after recording 16 receptions for 71 yards thus far.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Colts as +5.5 road underdogs on the spread and +205 on the money for Week 9 against the New England Patriots.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.