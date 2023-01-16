Colts Request Interview with Giants DC Don Martindale

This is another spot where a coach currently amid a playoff run is being thrown a job opportunity. The timing is a bit odd, but Martindale thrived in his lone season as the Giants defensive coordinator. The 59-year-old spent ten seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, four as the defensive coordinator, where he led some of the league’s top defensive units. After a lone season in New York, he is already garnering intrigue for what would be his first-ever stint as an NFL coach. This will be a situation to monitor through the offseason, with five head coaching vacancies currently in the NFL.
