Colts Request Interview with Giants DC Don Martindale

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale for their head coaching position.

This is another spot where a coach currently amid a playoff run is being thrown a job opportunity. The timing is a bit odd, but Martindale thrived in his lone season as the Giants defensive coordinator. The 59-year-old spent ten seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, four as the defensive coordinator, where he led some of the league’s top defensive units. After a lone season in New York, he is already garnering intrigue for what would be his first-ever stint as an NFL coach. This will be a situation to monitor through the offseason, with five head coaching vacancies currently in the NFL.

