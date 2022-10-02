Colts' Shaquille Leonard Set to Make Season Debut vs. Titans
Grant White
Three games into the 2022 season and three-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard is set to make his season debut. A back injury has prevented the Indianapolis Colts linebacker from playing, but it’s resolved in time for Leonard to take the field against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
DeForest Buckner, who has started all three games this year but is resolving an elbow injury, will also play in Week 4.
Leonard is coming off consecutive All-Pro seasons, recording 122 tackles, four interceptions, and eight forced fumbles in 2021.
The former Defensive Rookie of the Year has tormented opponents throughout his career, totaling no fewer than 121 tackles and seven pass deflections in any of his four campaigns. He’ll resume his starter’s role as middle linebacker and immediately upgrades the Colts’ defense.
Bettors are taking notice of Leonard’s return and shifting the line in favor of the Colts. Indianapolis has been bought up to -4 home chalk for the AFC South battle against the Titans, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
