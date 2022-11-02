Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor DNP on Wednesday

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Wednesday.

Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor will not practice today due to an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2022

Taylor continues to deal with a nagging ankle injury suffered in Week 4. The 23-year-old played through the issue during Week 8’s contest against the Washington Commanders. Still, he was noticeably hampered, running for 76 yards on 16 carries while ceding snaps to now-former teammate Nyheim Hines, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

The consensus No. 1 overall selection in 2022 fantasy drafts, Taylor has been a disappointment as Indianapolis has struggled to get anything going on offense, ranking 30th in points (16.1) and 18th in yards per game (339.4). Across six appearances, the former Wisconsin Badger has rushed for 462 yards on 107 carries (4.3 AVG) with just one touchdown.

If Taylor cannot go Sunday versus the New England Patriots, Deon Jackson will likely see most of the work out of the backfield and should be rostered in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Colts as +5.5 road underdogs on the spread and +205 on the moneyline.