Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor to See Lighter Workload?

Keefer’s report echoed the recent words of Colts head coach Frank Reich when he said, “I’m not saying [Jonathan Taylor] won’t lead the league in touches… but I almost don’t want him to. You don’t see teams that have this ground-and-pound run game win championships… You just don’t. I’m sure it’s happened with one or two teams, but our best formula is to be balanced.”
Keefer also iterated that increased usage for backup running back Nyheim Hines is “the worst kept secret” in the NFL.
Taylor carried many fantasy owners to championships last season, tallying 2,171 total yards (1,811 rushing, 360 receiving) and scoring 20 touchdowns. His 372 touches ranked second behind Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
The consensus first overall selection in 2022 fantasy drafts, Taylor’s ceiling may not be as high in a more balanced Indy offense. While the 23-year-old should remain an elite option, owners banking on a repeat of 2021 will likely be disappointed.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Taylor as the odds-on-favorite for Offensive Player of the Year at +1000.
