Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Uncertain for Thursday

According to Indianapolis Colts reporter George Bremer, star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) remains uncertain for Thursday Night’s contest against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury.

Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday still unknown. Frank Reich said the #Colts "have a plan if he does play."

The RB is "not ready to go right now, but we'll see if he's ready to go Thursday night." — George Bremer (@gmbremer) October 4, 2022

Taylor suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and did not return. While the issue is believed to be minor, the short week could force the Colts to play it safe with the 2021 All-Pro.

Speaking with reporters, head coach Frank Reich said Taylor is “not ready right now, but we’ll see if he’s ready to go Thursday.”

Last year’s leading rusher, Taylor, has gotten off to a slow start, tallying 328 yards on 81 carries (4.0 YPC) and one touchdown through the opening four weeks. If the 23-year-old cannot go, Nyheim Hines and Phillip Lindsay would likely form a committee, with the former being the recommended fantasy option, particularly in PPR formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as +3 point road underdogs on the spread and +144 on the moneyline.