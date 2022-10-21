Colts-Titans: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Indianapolis Colts (+116) vs. Tennessee Titans (-136) Total: 42 (O -110, U -110)
Entering this divisional clash, the Colts have posted a 3-2-1 record after a late comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, while the Titans are 3-2 and coming off a bye. That could give the Titans an edge in this matchup, knowing that Mike Vrabel does a great job coaching the Titans. The extra week of preparation against a divisional opponent could be significant when looking at the overall picture of who will win the AFC South.
The most significant difference between these two teams is on offense. The home side is dead last in the NFL in overall offense, while the Colts are thirteenth. Still, much of the Titans’ offense is focused on their ground game, which has been more effective each passing week, and the overall success of the Titans has improved because of that.
Through five games, Titans running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 408 yards and five touchdowns, but he’s also much more involved in the passing game, which isn’t something you could say in previous seasons. If Henry can find success, you’re likely looking at a Titans victory, knowing this team relies on its rushing attack.
Tennessee has now won three straight games by winning the battles in the trenches, which has also led to them limiting opponents to under twenty points in two of their last three games.
With the Titans at home and coming off a bye week, it’s hard to look away from what Tennessee offers on the moneyline at -136.
Best Bet: Titans moneyline (-136)
It’s been hit or miss regarding the Colts’ offensive output. The team’s last performance against the Jaguars saw them score a season-high 34 points, but before that, they maxed out at just 20. With the way the Titans’ defense matches up against the Colts, it’s not difficult to see that not a ton of points will be scored in this contest.
The total for this game is set at 42, with the over and under sharing equal odds at -110. Even with question marks about the Colts’ running backs and their health, it’s hard to envision a scenario where either side passes the ball a ton. With the expectation that both teams will heavily involve their ground games, siding with the under-42 has some value at -110.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.