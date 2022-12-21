Colts to Start QB Nick Foles and Bench Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts are shaking things up at the quarterback position again. As ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports, Indianapolis will start Nick Foles for Week 16’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
Foles replaces former starter Matt Ryan, who finds himself benched for a second time this season after he and the Colts blew a 33-point lead last week to the Minnesota Vikings, the largest comeback in NFL history.
Widely expected to solve Indy’s annual QB woes, Ryan’s first and likely only season in a Colts uniform has been disastrous. Playing behind a poor offensive line, the 37-year-old has started 12 games, throwing for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading the league in turnovers (18). Ryan has also showcased very little arm strength as the veteran has struggled to push the ball downfield.
As for Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP’s last start came in Week 16 of 2021 while a member of the Chicago Bears. That game saw Foles complete 24-of-35 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown as the Bears squeaked out a 25-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Perhaps the 33-year-old can provide a similar spark in another lost season in Indy.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Colts as +4.5 home underdogs on the spread and +180 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.