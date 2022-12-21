Colts to Start QB Nick Foles and Bench Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts are shaking things up at the quarterback position again. As ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports, Indianapolis will start Nick Foles for Week 16’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 21, 2022

Foles replaces former starter Matt Ryan, who finds himself benched for a second time this season after he and the Colts blew a 33-point lead last week to the Minnesota Vikings, the largest comeback in NFL history.

Widely expected to solve Indy’s annual QB woes, Ryan’s first and likely only season in a Colts uniform has been disastrous. Playing behind a poor offensive line, the 37-year-old has started 12 games, throwing for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading the league in turnovers (18). Ryan has also showcased very little arm strength as the veteran has struggled to push the ball downfield.

As for Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP’s last start came in Week 16 of 2021 while a member of the Chicago Bears. That game saw Foles complete 24-of-35 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown as the Bears squeaked out a 25-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Perhaps the 33-year-old can provide a similar spark in another lost season in Indy.

