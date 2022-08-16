Colts to Win AFC South for the First Time Since 2014? Bettors Believe So!

The AFC South has been a toss-up of a division for the past decade, and all four teams have won at least one division championship since 2012. However, this season it seems to be a two-team race in the south between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to clinch their first division championship since 2014. The addition of Matt Ryan undoubtedly changed the bettors’ point of view on Indy as their opening odds were bet down from +140 to -125. Indianapolis holds the money spread with an 85.5% handle and a ticket percentage of 62.2%. That difference between tickets and handle indicates a significant amount of large bets on the Colts, likely coming from professional betters, possibly involving a syndicate.

AFC South Insights @ BetMGM

Highest Ticket%: Colts 62.2%

Highest Handle%: Colts 85.5%

Biggest liability: Colts

With former MVP Ryan under center and the 2019 DPOY, Stephon Gilmore, joining all-pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard to bolster the defense, the hope is that Indianapolis can reach the postseason again. Gus Bradley was hired as the defensive coordinator for Indy, replacing Matt Eberflus, who took a head coaching job in Chicago. The expectation is that this change will be positive.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is arguably one of the most dominant forces in the league. Surrounded by elite playmakers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Nyheim Hines on the offense, the Colts could be one of the most explosive units this year.

Indy has a lot to prove this season. While the Colts may be the early betting favorites, which makes them the biggest liability in the AFC South at the BetMGM Sportsbook. Bettors are so high on Indy this season that they’ve brought in the third-most tickets to win their division (behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Detriot Lions) in the entire NFL and the most handle overall.

The Also-Rans

The Houston Texans (+2500) are in the midst of a rebuild. While the team has some promising young playmakers on both sides of the ball, Houston is still a long shot at winning the division. The Jacksonville Jaguars (+750) are also a young team trying to get back to winning ways. Led by the former Clemson standout, Trevor Lawrence, entering his sophomore season, the Jaguars could be a tougher matchup than in years past. Still, likely, they’re a few seasons away from being truly competitive.

Titans Still a Contender

On the other hand, the Tennessee Titans are a genuine threat to win the division. The Titans are coming off a 12-5 season despite losing their star running back, Derrick Henry, for half of the year. Head coach Mike Vrabel managed to get the best out of his squad to stay atop the AFC in 2021 before collapsing in the first round of the playoffs. The Titans and their reconstructed offense opened the year with +100 odds to win the AFC South but now come in as an underdog at +170.