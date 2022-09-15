Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Misses Practice on Thursday

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

#Colts WR Michael Pittman did not practice today due to a quad injury, while DeDorest Buckner remained out with his hip injury. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2022

A slightly alarming step back for Pittman after being a limited participant on Wednesday and now missing out completely on Thursday. The star wideout showed no signs of injury in Sunday’s tie with the Houston Texans, so not much information is known on the severity of the injury. Friday’s injury report will be one to watch out for as it will likely give us a much better indication of what Pittman’s status will be this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Week 1, Pittman hauled in nine receptions on 13 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown. If he is ruled out, expect Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce to be the biggest beneficiaries in the passing game.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.