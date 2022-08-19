Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. to Breakout in 2022?

According to Indianapolis Colts beat writer Zak Keefer, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is “primed to break out” in 2022.

Pittman has been one of the standouts of Indy’s training camp, looking the part of a true alpha wideout. The 24-year-old recently gave the Lions defense fits during a joint practice, with Keefer saying, “Pittman caught everything: crossers, screens, posts down the middle, deep shots on the sideline. He was a problem.”

Pittman is coming off a productive 2021 campaign in which he recorded 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. He achieved that production despite the Colts boasting one of the league’s most run-heavy offenses, in addition to the struggles of quarterback Carson Wentz.

With former Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan now under center, Indy is expected to be far more balanced on offense. That bodes well for Pittman, a potential top-ten receiving option in 2022 fantasy leagues, and should be off the board no later than round four.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Colts at +2200 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.