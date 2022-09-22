Colts WR Michael Pittman Practices Thursday

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) practiced with the team on Thursday, per Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar.

Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Bernhard Raimann practicing — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 22, 2022

Pittman was limited in practice on Wednesday and this is a good sign as it seems he’s making a real push to get back on the field this week. The Colts are desperate to get their star wide receiver back on the field ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The offense looked like it couldn’t get out of first gear with him out of the lineup in their Week 2 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Week 1, Pittman hauled in nine receptions on 13 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown. This is a situation to monitor as we await the receiver’s practice designation on Friday as well as an eventual status for Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are currently 5.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.