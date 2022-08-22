Commanders Activate TE Logan Thomas from PUP List

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders have activated tight end Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

Washington activated TE Logan Thomas from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2022

Thomas had been recovering from last season’s devastating knee injury in which he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

While Washington could take things slow with its number one tight end, it’s a positive development for Thomas’s season-long outlook. When healthy, the former quarterback turned tight end has proven to be a capable weapon. His best season came in 2020 when he tallied 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns, finishing as fantasy’s TE4. Those numbers may be tough to replicate, particularly after such a debilitating injury. That said, a healthy LT could still hold value as the potential third option in the Commanders’ passing game behind wideouts Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

Thomas is worth a roster spot in deeper fantasy formats but could see his value rise as the season progresses.

