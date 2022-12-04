BETTING News NFL
12:39 PM, December 4, 2022

Commanders' Antonio Gibson Available Sunday vs. Giants

Grant White Grant White

The Washington Commanders need all hands on deck for their crucial Week 13 matchup against their inter-divisional foes, the New York Giants. Running back Antonio Gibson was questionable leading up to the contest with a foot injury but is expected to play on Sunday. 

Gibson’s usage has taken a hit with the emergence of Brian Robinson; however, he continues to get a decent amount of carries while also being the preferred option as the pass-catching back. The former third-round pick has hit double-digit carries in four of his past six outings, with three or more receptions in all but one of those games. 

Bettors should be prepared for a heavier dose of Robinson if Gibson cannot tolerate his usual workload against the Giants. 

Washington has won three in a row and six of their previous seven. Consequently, they enter this NFC East showdown as -2.5 road chalk per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.