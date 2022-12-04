Commanders' Antonio Gibson Available Sunday vs. Giants
Grant White
The Washington Commanders need all hands on deck for their crucial Week 13 matchup against their inter-divisional foes, the New York Giants. Running back Antonio Gibson was questionable leading up to the contest with a foot injury but is expected to play on Sunday.
Washington RB Antonio Gibson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Giants despite limited practice work all week, per source.
Gibson’s usage has taken a hit with the emergence of Brian Robinson; however, he continues to get a decent amount of carries while also being the preferred option as the pass-catching back. The former third-round pick has hit double-digit carries in four of his past six outings, with three or more receptions in all but one of those games.
Bettors should be prepared for a heavier dose of Robinson if Gibson cannot tolerate his usual workload against the Giants.
Washington has won three in a row and six of their previous seven. Consequently, they enter this NFC East showdown as -2.5 road chalk per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
