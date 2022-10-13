Commanders-Bears DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

What a matchup we have here for Thursday Night Football. Must-see television, actually streaming, awaits as Carson Wentz’s Washington Commanders travel to Chicago to take on Justin Fields and the Bears. Wentz has shown offensive production for fantasy purposes, but overall he hasn’t been a net positive and needs to bounce back after Ron Rivera dragged him through the media. Still, he has thrown for 300+ yards in three out of five games. The Bears’ offense collectively has been a travesty to watch, as Fields only has three more passing yards than Saquon Barkley has scrimmage yards.

RUNNING BACK:

Brian Robinson Jr. is shaping up to be the lead back for the Commanders for the rest of the season overtaking Antonio Gibson. Expect Robinson to see more than nine carries, with 12-14 seeming like a reasonable leap. Robinson doesn’t share nearly as high of a receiving upside as Gibson, but he should out carry him. JD McKissic’s role will be primarily in the passing game, as he has seen at least seven targets in three of the five games this season. With both Robinson Jr. and Gibson, it is hard to be confident in more than a few touches out of the backfield.

David Montgomery will be the workhorse back for Chicago and should see a minimum of 12-14 carries in a normal game with an upside in the high teens. He has a decently high target share for a running back, even though that isn’t saying much with Chicago’s offense. Khalil Herbert will rotate in behind Montgomery and shouldn’t see more than five-six carries or two targets with Montgomery fully healthy.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Curtis Samuel has looked to cement himself as the Commanders’ WR1 over Terry McLaurin after out-targeting McLaurin in every game this season. Samuel has averaged nine targets a game, with his snap% peaking in Week 5. McLaurin will see roughly six targets and is still a dynamic player, as he has a reception of at least 34 yards in four out of five games this season. Jahan Dotson will not play again this week, which opens up the door for Dyami Brown to build off of his two-touchdown game, but he is questionable tonight. Cam Sims saw 17 more snaps than Brown last week, so look for him to have an increased role if Brown does not go. Dax Milne is shaping up to have a minimal rotational role with some upside if Brown is inactive.

The Chicago Bears wide receivers, how fun! Darnell Mooney is this offense’s best pass-catching threat as the WR1, but he only has ten receptions off 21 targets this season. Equanimeous St. Brown will be the WR2 even though he only has six receptions this season. Dante Pettis has been the WR3 and offers upside as a deep threat, but that’s all he has done, with only a single catch of 51 yards. N’Keal Harry looks to return from injury and hopes to be a factor in this offense seeing rotational looks along with Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Velus Jones Jr., depending on who is activated.

TIGHT END:

Logan Thomas remains out for Washington, so John Bates will remain in the top tight-end spot. He saw three targets as the top option last week but saw six targets in Week 4 with Thomas in the lineup, so we can safely assume three targets as his floor. Cole Turner saw over 50% in Week 4, with three targets directed his way without a reception.

Cole Kmet’s breakout, where you at? He has combined for ten targets over the last three games and will likely see a minimum of 85% of the snaps. Trevon Wesco only saw two snaps in Week 5, which seems to have eliminated his role if we ever considered him having one in the first place.