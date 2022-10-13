Commanders-Bears: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Washington Commanders are set to visit the Chicago Bears for a Thursday Night Football clash from the historic Soldier Field.

Washington Commanders (-112) vs. Chicago Bears (-104) Total: 37.5 (O-115, U-105)

After the debacle that was Thursday Night Football last week when the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos collided, the Commanders and Bears will try to right the ship. However, it’s still hard to get super excited about this matchup. The Bears enter with a 2-3 record, while the Commanders are struggling at 1-4. With this contest, it appears we’ll have to wait for the offense again, but stranger things have happened.

It’s not like either side entered this season with high expectations, but there have been some puzzling results, especially for the Commanders. Meanwhile, Washington has been trying to figure out the quarterback position with Carson Wentz. It’s safe to say that hasn’t worked, as he struggles to read plays and has an offensive line that does a poor job of protecting him. The same can be said for Justin Fields, but you must like his mobility more than Wentz’s.

The Bears should focus on the ground game with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. The two-headed backfield should give the Commanders trouble, who have difficulty stopping the run. The Bears should control the clock, leading to what should be a low-scoring affair. Still, Chicago’s ground game should be able to do enough to score some points, even if not at a high rate. As a result, targeting the home side on the moneyline has some value at -104.

Best Bet: Bears moneyline (-104)

The game isn’t expected to be exhilarating, with the total set at just 37.5. What’s interesting about this matchup is that the Bears’ defense has actually been solid, but the same can’t be said for the Commanders, who continue to leak points. This could be an excellent get-right spot for them, knowing that they have some solid pass rushers taking on a Bears offensive line that’s left a lot to be desired. With neither offense clicking right now, it’s hard to expect the over to hit, even if it’s not set at a high number. As a result, targeting the under 37.5 at -105 is the direction we’ll be looking towards this evening.

Best Bet: Under 37.5 (-105)

Game Pick: Bears 20, Commanders 16