Commanders' Brian Robinson won't Play Sunday vs. Cowboys

Brian Robinson won’t play Sunday for the Washington Commanders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Washington game status vs. Dallas: OUT

DT Jonathan Allen

OL Saahdiq Charles

OT Cornelius Lucas

RB Brian Robinson

DE James Smith-Williams

CB Benjamin St-Juste QUESTIONABLE

S Kam Curl

LB Jamin Davis

LB Nathan Gerry

G Andrew Norwell — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 6, 2023

Robinson has a knee injury that will end his season. Robinson has been an incredible story when you consider that he played at all after suffering gunshot wounds during the offseason. The Alabama alum will finish his rookie season with 797 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving, and three total touchdowns. Robinson will likely go into 2023 as the top running back for the Commanders.

The top RB coming into this season for the Commanders, Antonio Gibson, was placed on injured reserve Thursday due to a knee injury of his own. This means that Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson will handle the rushing load for the Commanders in their final game of the season Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys. That game will see the debut of rookie quarterback Sam Howell.