Commanders' Carson Wentz Impressed by WR Curtis Samuel
Paul Connor
Coming off an injury-plagued 2021 campaign, Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel is hoping to bounce back in 2022. For quarterback Carson Wentz, he is already witnessing the game-changing ability Samuel possesses when healthy.
“He’s explosive,” said Wentz. “When you see the ball in his hands and how quickly he’s making a guy miss or he’s getting down the field, it’s impressive. I’ve only played with a handful of guys who have that kind of quick-twitch ability that he has. … It’s been fun to build that chemistry and see what he does well.”
Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract with Washington last offseason, appeared in just five games, tallying 38 yards on ten touches.
However, when full-go, the 25-year-old has proven to be a dynamic playmaker, as evidenced by his 2020 season in which he totaled 1,051 yards from scrimmage (851 receiving, 200 rushing) and five touchdowns while a member of the Carolina Panthers.
If Samuel can avoid the injury bug, he could be a sneaky late-round selection in 2022 fantasy drafts, particularly in PPR formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Commanders at +500 odds to win the NFC East Division.
