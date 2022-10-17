Commanders' Carson Wentz Likely Out 4-6 Weeks

The Washington Commanders will potentially have to go with another option at quarterback for the next month and a half. According to insiders for NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in Thursday night’s win over the Chicago Bears.
#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and Injured Reserve is a consideration, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger.
Wentz was able to play through the injury to lead the Commanders to an ugly 12-7 win in Chicago. Wentz passed for just 99 yards and had a QB rating of 66.3 in the victory.
The former Philadelphia Eagle is seeing a hand specialist in Los Angeles, hoping the 4-6 week timeline can be shortened.
On the season, Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards to go along with 10 touchdown passes against six interceptions. The 29-year-old sports a QB rating of 84.1.
Taylor Heinicke should step in under center for as long as Wentz is out. The Old Dominion alum actually put up very similar numbers to Wentz’s this year. In 2021 Heinicke threw for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdown passes and 15 picks for a rating of 85.9.
Heinicke’s first test of the year will come against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. The Commanders are +5.5-point home dogs and sit at +190 on the moneyline on FanDuel Sportsbook.
