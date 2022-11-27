Commanders' Chase Young Ruled Out vs. Falcons

Chase Young’s season debut will have to wait at least another week.

The former second-overall draft pick has been resolving a knee injury and is close to full health. The Washington Commanders were hoping to work out their defensive end pregame to see if Young could tolerate returning this week; however, an illness will prevent him from taking to the gridiron in Week 12.

Commanders are downgrading DE Chase Young to out for today’s game due to an illness. Washington had planned to work him out pregame to see if he could play today vs. the Falcons, but now he is being ruled out. Young’s 2022 season debut now will have to wait at least another week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

Young was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, following that up with just nine games in 2021 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 10. Young’s ambition remains high as he looks to recapture his rookie season form upon return.

James Smith-Williams has filled in on the defensive line for Young. Smith-Williams has started ten games for the Commanders this year, recording 21 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Defense will be at the forefront of Sunday’s Commanders vs. Falcons matchup. FanDuel Sportsbook has the total listed at 40.5, with Washington lined as -3.5 home chalk.