Commanders Could Activate Carson Wentz from Injured Reserve this Week

Carson Wentz could come off injured reserve for the Washington Commanders this week, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Monday night’s game versus the Philadelphia Eagles will be the fourth that Wentz has missed due to a finger injury, making him eligible to play Sunday versus the Houston Texans. Head coach Ron Rivera has not stated his plans for Week 11 and will likely wait until after the Commanders play the Eagles. If Taylor Heinicke, who took over the starting quarterback role from Wentz, were to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season, that would take him to 3-1 as a starter, and an argument could be made for him to keep the starting job. That being said, Wentz is expected to start as soon as he is deemed healthy enough.