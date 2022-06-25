Commanders Couldn't Find Negative Plays on Dotson's PSU Film

According to NBC Sports Washington, Commanders WR coach Drew Terrell could not pinpoint any poor plays on rookie Jahan Dotson‘s college film.

“I was going back through his tape to try and find negative plays that I could press him on,” said Terrell following the conclusion of Washington’s minicamp. “And I was watching the tape and I was like, ‘Nah, that play’s not that bad.’ ‘Nah, that play’s pretty good.’ So I didn’t have that much negative to go off of.”

The 16th overall selection in April’s draft, Dotson has been a standout in Washington’s OTAs and minicamp, showcasing his elite speed and playmaking ability.

“He’s a smooth cat,” Terrell said. “He’s what we expected him to be thus far in terms of his being a route runner, his ball skills, his demeanor, not flinching from the moment and being able to come out here and gain confidence every day and execute every day.”

Currently being drafted behind fellow rookie wideouts Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams, Dotson has the potential to outproduce both in 2022 fantasy leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Dotson at +1600 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.