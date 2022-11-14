Commanders-Eagles DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Jalen Hurts is the highest projected player on this DFS Showdown slate on Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. The Eagles and Commanders have relatively condensed offenses, so coughing up a significant amount of coin to back Hurts would handcuff you in other spots. Usually, we’d be all over Hurts, but given his rushing volume has been down, only rushing 20 times for 60 yards over the past three weeks, you could pivot to one of his pass-catching options comfortably, given that he’s thrown for ten touchdowns over the past three weeks.

A.J. Brown has been one of the best receivers in football and has developed an incredible connection with Hurts this season. He’s averaging nearly nine targets per game, roughly 90 yards per game, but most notably, he has found the endzone five times over the last three games. He’ll be understandably costly, but as we saw with his three-touchdown game two weeks ago, his ceiling can be impossible for anyone else to achieve. Look to target him as a multiplier play if you’re equally uncertain of Hurts’ rushing upside as I am.

Miles Sanders’s volume has significantly benefited from killing the clock behind one of the best offensive lines in football. Nick Sirianni looks for him to set the tempo on offense, but his worst game of the year came against Washington, with only 46 yards. Sanders is an attractive play, but we’re understandably trepidatious in touting him at the multiplier especially given his performance in Week 3.

Curtis Samuel is a play we’re potentially looking to roster at the multiplier, given his affordability and matchup. He’ll be up against the worst of the three starting Eagles’ cornerbacks by a wide margin as he operates primarily out of the slot. In addition, he already has a ten-target game against Philly under his belt this season. Washington should target Josiah Scott early and often, so we’ll see if Washington does what they are supposed to do for once.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Taylor Heinicke could greatly benefit from garbage time volume, as Carson Wentz did in Week 3. He’s projected to be a relatively low-owned play, so he could prove to be a valuable FLEX play if you can afford him, but going out of your way to clear salary would be unnecessary.

DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are similarly priced, so you’d likely have to choose one of the other. We’re going to side with Smith, given that he had the best game of his NFL career back in Week 3 against Washington, going for 169 yards and a score off of eight receptions. They had no defensive answers for him, and it is not like a star cornerback has walked through the door since. Goedert is an attractable play, but Washington only has allowed 33 yards per game to opposing tight ends and held Goedert to 25 in Week 3.

Given the pass-catching upside, we’re siding with Antonio Gibson over Brian Robinson. Gibson has two receiving touchdowns over the past three weeks and has a further upside without J.D. McKissic healthy.

Choosing between Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott might be your most reliable way to infuse financial flexibility into your exposures while remaining Eagles-oriented lineups. Gainwell will cost you more, but he has the higher touchdown likelihood necessary on a showdown slate.

Samuel remains our favorite receiver play out of the Commanders’ receivers. Still, Heinicke’s connection with Terry McLaurin over the past three weeks (8.33 targets per game) has been noticeable at similar pricing. Jahan Dotson’s return makes us reconsider the touchdown production he showed in the first (and only) four games of the season as an affordable play.

Quez Watkins will be a low-ownership play with the deep-ball abilities to break this slate wide open. The same logic applies to a cheap Dyami Brown, but he doesn’t have the snap% to make us comfortable in potential opportunities, given Dotson’s return.

The Eagles’ defense leads the league in turnovers forced per game and has a nine-sack performance against Washington this season to look back on. Two of Wahington’s starting offensive linemen are listed as questionable tonight if their O-Line wasn’t bad enough, so try to squeeze in some exposure even though it won’t come cheap.