Commanders Fine DC Jack Del Rio $100,000 for Capitol Attack Comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is fining defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his comments about the 2021 United States Capitol attack, per the team’s Twitter.

Rivera’s statement mentioned that the money would go directly to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund. Del Rio compared the Capitol attack to the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd. In a press conference on Wednesday, Del Rio said, “Businesses are being burned down, no problem, and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down and we’re gonna make that a major deal.”

He received criticism across social media for referring to the Capitol attacks as a “dust-up,” a scene that caused five deaths and at least 138 injuries to police officers. Depending on how players and members of the organization react to Del Rio’s comments, his job status will be something to monitor in the coming days.

