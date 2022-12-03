Commanders-Giants: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two NFC East rivals are set to collide on Sunday afternoon with plenty on the line, which will see the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders (-126) vs. New York Giants (+108) Total: 40.5 (O-110, U-110)

Both the Commanders and Giants currently occupy the final two wild card positions in the NFC, and these teams will meet in each of the next two weekends, which will go a long way in clearing up the playoff picture.

There’s a heavy emphasis on defense and running the ball for these teams, meaning it could be a slow-paced afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Even though there’s been a lot of success for the New York Giants in the season series over the last half-decade, the Commanders have won the previous two games and outscored the G-Men 52-36.

Positive news has been surrounding the Commanders lately, which could see Chase Young return to the field and bolster an already strong defensive unit. Over the last five games, the only time the Commanders have allowed more than 20 points was to the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who they ultimately handed their first loss by a score of 32-21. With the recent trends that the Commanders have provided us, it’s difficult to avoid looking at their side of the equation here, even if they’re playing in a harsh environment on the road.

Not everything has been stellar for the Commanders, but they’ve found a rhythm and recipe for success lately, which has helped them generate victories in four of their past five games. The Giants have now lost two in a row, and there are holes in their armor, so there’s value in backing the visiting Commanders in this matchup at -126 on the moneyline.

Looking towards the prior results we’ve seen when these two rivals have collided, three of the past five games have seen more than 40.5 points scored, which is what the total is currently set at. When you envision these two teams, you’re not exactly looking at high-scoring offenses, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to move the ball efficiently here.

Brian Robinson should play a significant role on the ground for the Commanders, while the Giants should have no problem responding with Saquon Barkley and his explosive abilities. Even though it’s unlikely we see this game finish with a very high scoring back and forth result, it’s not a stretch to expect them to exceed the total of 40.5, meaning there’s some direct value in siding with the over at -110.

Game Pick: Commanders 25, Giants 21