Commanders' Logan Thomas Active for Week 8 Tilt vs. Colts

After three weeks without him, Logan Thomas is back in the lineup as the Washington Commanders take on the Indianapolis Colts. The oft-injured tight end has been dealing with a calf injury, but the team’s official Twitter account confirmed that Thomas would play in Week 8.

His presence is needed to offset the absence of Jahan Dotson and the suddenly-hot Dyami Brown.

Logan Thomas is active. #WASvsIND — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022

The former fourth-round pick has seen decreased usage this season. Thomas doesn’t have more than six targets in any contest, failing to surpass 45 receiving yards. It’s unlikely he overachieves relative to his underwhelming metrics against a Colts squad that allows the sixth-fewest passing yards per game.

The Commanders have won two in a row, relying on their defense to smother the opposition. They can maintain those lofty standards against an ineffective Colts squad that has scored 12 or fewer points in two of their past three.

That’s reflected in the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 41.5.