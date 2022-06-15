Commanders Not Looking to Trade WR Terry McLaurin

Holding out amidst contract negotiations, could the Washington Commanders Terry McLaurin be the next star wideout to switch teams?
Not if head coach Ron Rivera has anything to say about it, which he did on Wednesday.
“We’re not trading Terry,” Rivera said firmly. “Everything we’re doing, we’re trying to get this done.”
Of course, we’ve heard this type of rhetoric from NFL coaches throughout the years, only for the opposite to happen. The most recent example was the Titans’ Mike Vrabel, who said this offseason that the club would not trade superstar A.J. Brown “as long as I’m the head coach.” As we all know, Brown was ultimately shipped off to the Philadelphia Eagles on draft night in exchange for a first-round pick.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, McLaurin undoubtedly deserves a hefty raise. The 26-year-old has been the lone bright spot on an otherwise dismal Washington offense, racking up 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns across his first three seasons.
Should the two sides eventually agree, McLaurin will likely be paid amongst the elite tier of NFL wide receivers – a market that has exploded this offseason.
