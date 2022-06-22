Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder Conducted "Shadow Investigation"

According to Mike Florio of Profootballtalk, congress is accusing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder of conducting a “shadow investigation” to discredit those who claim he and the organization fostered a toxic workplace environment while shifting the blame to former team president Bruce Allen.

The allegation against Snyder stems from a 29-page memo released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning.

Per the Committee, the shadow investigation resulted in a “100-slide dossier with emails, text messages, telephone records, and social media posts from journalists, victims, and witnesses who had made credible public accusations of harassment against the Commanders.”

The memo also alleges Snyder gathered numerous emails to build a case against Allen. Snyder has refused to testify before congress.

With more allegations likely coming shortly, Snyder’s position as Commanders owner appears to be on life support.

