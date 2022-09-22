Commanders QB Carson Wentz Downplaying Eagles Reunion

One of Week 3’s most anticipated matchups has the Washington Commanders hosting NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Of course, the biggest storyline heading into Sunday’s contest is Commanders QB Carson Wentz, who squares off with his former team for the first time since his unceremonial exit in March of 2021.
While Wentz admits there will be “some mixed emotions,” the 29-year-old is largely downplaying the reunion.
“I’m excited for it,” said Wentz. “But… you try not to make the game bigger than it needs to be. Every week is a big week. It’s hard to win in this league. And so I know once the first kickoff goes, it’ll be football again.”
Acquired by the Commanders from the Indianapolis Colts this past offseason, Wentz has gotten off to a solid start in DC. Through two weeks, Washington is 1-1, with the former Pro Bowler tied first in touchdown passes (seven) and second in passing yards (650).
Expected to be playing from behind, the Commanders should again resort to the pass, rendering Wentz a solid QB1 option in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Commanders as +6.5 home underdogs on the spread and +240 on the moneyline.
