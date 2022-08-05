Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Spotted in Team Drills

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported that running back Antonio Gibson received his first reps in team drills. This is an excellent sign as Gibson initially began training camp working off to the side as he was still recovering from a hamstring injury. However, he is looking to improve even more than he did in his second year when he ran for over 1,000 yards. This season, Gibson will be heavily involved in the Commanders’ offense as he uses the rest of training camp to get in game shape.

Washington Betting Odds

The Commanders look to cement themselves right into NFC East contention. The addition of quarterback Carson Wentz is certainly a difference-making upgrade. Wentz will run the show and get the ball to wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Gibson. However, can those three lead Washington over their win total of 8.5 at Fanduel Sportsbook? That remains to be seen.