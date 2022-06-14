Commanders TE Logan Thomas Hopes to be Ready for Week 1

According to Washington Commanders reporter David Harrison, tight end Logan Thomas hopes to be ready for the team’s Week 1 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Logan Thomas speaking now, says he feels good with his recovery and is hoping to be back for Week 1, but is taking it as it comes and is going to, “play it by ear…” pic.twitter.com/QWVSpBQyUh — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) June 14, 2022

Injuries limited Thomas to six games last season, none worse than the one suffered in December, in which the 30-year-old tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus. In those six contests, the Virginia native tallied 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Thomas said he is feeling good about where he is in his recovery but will continue to “play it by ear” regarding his Week 1 availability.

Thomas’ best season came in 2020, a year that saw him rack up 670 yards on 72 catches to go along with six scores. John Bates would be the next man up at tight end if Thomas is not medically cleared to return.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Commanders at +450 odds to win the NFC East division.