Commanders' Terry McLaurin Won't Attend Minicamp

The Washington Commanders will not have its top wide receiver at minicamp this week, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter.
Washington WR Terry McLaurin does not plan to attend this week’s mandatory minicamp, per source. McLaurin is continuing to seek a contract extension consistent with other comparable WRs that recently signed; until he has it, he will miss reps with new Washington QB Carson Wentz.
Terry McLaurin faces a maximum fine of $95,877 if he misses all three days of minicamp as he seeks a new deal.
The 27-year-old is reportedly looking for a contract extension in the same ballpark as other recent deals signed by NFL receivers.
Tyreek Hill signed a massive contract with the Miami Dolphins after getting traded by the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill is set to get $120 million over four years. The Las Vegas Raiders opened the vault for Davante Adams after reaching a trade agreement with the Green Bay Packers. Adams is getting $141.25 million over five years from the Raiders. A.J. Brown locked in a four-year/$100 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles after a trade from Tennessee.
McLaurin already has over 3,000 yards receiving through the first three seasons of his NFL career. The Ohio State alum has shown his high-skill level with less than stellar quarterbacks and could have a breakout year with Carson Wentz under center.
The odds are against McLaurin’s team making the playoffs this year. FanDuel Sportsbook has Washington at +166 to reach the postseason and -205 to come up short.
