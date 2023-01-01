Commanders Without Safety Kamren Curl vs. Browns

Seemingly, the ankle injury that limited Kamren Curl throughout the week has deteriorated over the weekend. The Washington Commanders’ safety was questionable throughout the week but was downgraded to doubtful ahead of Week 17’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Washington will be without S Kam Curl today because of an ankle injury, per source. He was limited in practice all week, but was downgraded to doubtful over the weekend.
Curl has been an invaluable contributor for the Commanders this season. The former Arkansas Razorback has started 12 games this season, playing 100% of snaps in all but two of those contests. Further, Curl ranks second on the team in tackles, with six tackles for a loss. This will be Curl’s second straight missed game.
Jeremy Reaves got his first start of the season last week against the San Francisco 49ers. He should be back on the field for kick-off Sunday versus the Browns.
The Commanders are clutching to the final playoff berth and need a win to remain in the driver’s seat. FanDuel Sportsbook gives them the advantage in this non-conference matchup, installing the Commanders as -1.5 favorites.
