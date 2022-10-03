Commanders WR Jahan Dotson to Miss 1-2 Weeks

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is expected to miss one to two weeks, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

It’s a tough loss of a budding star in the Commanders’ aerial attack as Dotson is tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL. He has proven to be a serious end zone threat, making him a significant loss for a team struggling to score. If he misses this weekend’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, he’ll likely miss Week 6, with Washington facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football just four days later.

Dotson has made 12 receptions on 22 targets for 152 yards and four touchdowns in four games this season. Expect Dyami Brown to see an uptick in workload as Washington will be in plenty of three wide receiver sets if they continue to play poorly.

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders Odds

The Washington Commanders are 2.5-point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.