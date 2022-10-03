Commanders WR Jahan Dotson to Miss 1-2 Weeks

It’s a tough loss of a budding star in the Commanders’ aerial attack as Dotson is tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL. He has proven to be a serious end zone threat, making him a significant loss for a team struggling to score. If he misses this weekend’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, he’ll likely miss Week 6, with Washington facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football just four days later.
Dotson has made 12 receptions on 22 targets for 152 yards and four touchdowns in four games this season. Expect Dyami Brown to see an uptick in workload as Washington will be in plenty of three wide receiver sets if they continue to play poorly.
Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders Odds
The Washington Commanders are 2.5-point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.