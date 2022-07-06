Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on New Contract: "I Wanted to be Here"
Paul Connor
In an offseason that has seen several big-name wideouts change teams, the Washington Commanders stuck by their word, signing Terry McLaurin to a three-year, $71 million contract extension.
Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, McLaurin was positive a deal would eventually get done, saying, “I felt confident, honestly. Talking to my agent, to the conversations I’ve had with coach [Ron] Rivera. It was very evident that they wanted me to be here, and I wanted to be here…It was just about trying to come to an agreement that was best for myself and this organization. And I felt like we did that. So I’m just really excited about what’s to come.”
The 26-year-old has been the lone bright spot on a Commanders offense that has struggled mightily the past few seasons. Over his three years in Washington, McLaurin has tallied 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.
With contract talks behind him, the former Ohio State Buckeye can now turn his attention to the upcoming campaign, where he will catch passes from new quarterback Carson Wentz. McLaurin is a steady producer who makes a fine WR2 selection in all fantasy football formats.
