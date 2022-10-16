Concussion Will Keep Chris Olave Out vs. Bengals

If you show up at the Caesers Superdome with cleats today, you might be asked to suit up for the New Orleans Saints.
Already without Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas, the Saints are expected to take to the field against the Cincinnati Bengals without Chris Olave. The rookie wideout is recovering from a concussion after taking a scary hit last week versus the Seattle Seahawks, leaving the Saints’ offense seriously depleted.
Saints’ WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a concussion, is not expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source. This would leave the Saints without WRs Olave, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.
Olave has emerged as the premier offensive weapon for New Orleans. Through five games, the Ohio State product leads the team in yards from scrimmage, targets, and receptions, finding paydirt two times.
We saw an increased reliance on the run game from the Saints after Olave was forced to leave in Week 5. That will be the priority again against the Bengals, although Marquez Callaway and Adam Trautman will command the most looks in the passing game.
The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook continues to shift away from the home side. The Saints are currently priced as +3 underdogs, albeit at -104.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.