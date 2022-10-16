Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee Expected to Play vs. Panthers
Grant White
It appears the Los Angeles Rams will be at full strength as they try to climb to .500 against the Carolina Panthers. Adam Schefter is reporting that Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee, both listed as questionable, are expected to play in Week 6.
Rams' WR Cooper Kupp (foot) and TE Tyler Higbee (ankle), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source.
Kupp hasn’t missed a beat this season and is leading the league with 49 receptions. Although his yards per catch has taken a hit, he continues to average 105.4 receiving yards per game and is the premier option in the Rams’ offense.
Higbee has been less successful in 2022. The tight end ranks second on the team in targets but only has a 68.8% catch rate and has yet to find the end zone this year.
The Rams head into the NFC clash off consecutive losses, most recently dropping a 22-10 decision to the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, they enter Sunday’s contest against the Panthers as meaty -100 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
