The NFL offseason has seen plenty of wide receivers get paid, so we should begin ranking their new contracts and how they’ll play out.

Below you can find the top five highest-paid receivers that have signed new deals during this offseason, ranking them in terms of their guaranteed money.

1) Cooper Kupp (Rams): 3-year deal worth up to $80 million, with $75 million guaranteed

After being named the eighth wide receiver in NFL history to win Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp cashed in on a new contract this week, which will pay 75 million dollars guaranteed over the next three seasons. Kupp caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl 56, including the game-winning score.

The game-changing wideout had a breakout season and posted numbers worthy of this extension, recording 145 receptions with 16 touchdowns and 1,947 receiving yards. The Los Angeles Rams will look to run it back this season, and Cooper Kupp will be a massive part of doing that on offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

2) Tyreek Hill (Dolphins): 4-year deal worth up to $120 million, with $72.2 million guaranteed

In one of the more surprising moves of the offseason, the Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tua Tagovailoa now has a new number one wideout, and Hill claims the southpaw is already more accurate than his former signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. After being dealt to Miami, Hill immediately signed an extension that will pay him a minimum of $72.2 million over the next four seasons and up to $120 million in total.

The crafty and speedy wide receiver is one of the more difficult weapons in the league to cover, and he proved that once again last year when he posted 111 receptions, 1,239 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. The Dolphins have been missing a playmaker like Hill on offense, which should help elevate them this season.

3) Stefon Diggs (Bills): 4-year deal worth up to $96 million, with $70 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills star wide receiver finally got paid, and he cashed in big with a 96 million dollar contract over four years, with $70 million of that guaranteed. Since he was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs has been a focal point of the Bills offense as Josh Allen’s primary target.

The duo developed quick chemistry, and in 2021, Diggs finished the year with 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and ten touchdowns. The Maryland product should continue being productive for a Bills team that boasts high expectations with a championship window opening.

4) Davante Adams (Raiders): 5-year deal worth up to $141.25 million, with $67.5 million guaranteed

Much like the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers trading away Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders came as a surprise. Adams and Aaron Rodgers become one of the deadliest connections in the NFL, while this trade will now see him reunited with his college quarterback Derek Carr.

In his final season with the Packers, Adams recorded 123 receptions on his way to 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. It’s going to be interesting to follow if Adams can continue to put up elite numbers with Carr and the Raiders, but there’s no doubt he deserved the $67.5 million guaranteed he received.

5) A.J. Brown (Eagles): 4-year deal worth up to $100 million, with $57.22 million guaranteed

In another blockbuster deal this offseason, the Tennessee Titans traded away A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans were reluctant to pay the wideout, who eventually cashed in with the Eagles after the trade with $57.22 million guaranteed. Brown had formed a solid connection with Ryan Tannehill, and it will be something to keep an eye out for if Jalen Hurts can continue feeding Brown deep balls.

Thie SEC product has dealt with injuries early in his NFL career but still, put up 63 receptions last year in 13 games for 869 yards and five touchdowns. If he can stay healthy, he should be a massive addition to this Eagles offense which may now look to stretch the field.