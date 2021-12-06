Corey Davis to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that WR Corey Davis will undergo season-ending core-muscle surgery Tuesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

Davis has been dealing with a core muscle for weeks, and head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Davis would undergo season-ending surgery. Davis was one of the Jets’ most significant free agent acquisitions in the offseason, but 2021-22 will ultimately go down as a lost year for him. He finished with just nine games played, 34 catches, 492 yards, and four touchdowns, all of which represent sizable decreases from his marks in his final year with the Titans.

With Davis now officially out of the picture, Elijah Moore will have a chance to establish himself as the team’s clear top receiver. He’s racked up at least eight targets in four of the past five weeks, including a season-high 12 in Week 13. He’s emerged as a reliable fantasy option, averaging 5.6 receptions, 78.4 receiving yards, and one touchdown per game over his past five games. Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims should serve as complementary pieces.

The Jets will take on the Saints in Week 14, and they’re listed as six-point home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.