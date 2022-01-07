Could Cardinals’ J.J. Watt Play Again This Season?

The Arizona Cardinals announced that lineman J.J. Watt will return from IR on Friday. In Week 7, Watt suffered a dislocated shoulder in addition to a tear in his labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff. He underwent surgery to repair the injury, and despite a recovery timeline of six months, the 11-year veteran is already plotting his return.

We have designated DL J.J. Watt to return from the injured reserve list. Watt can begin practicing and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. pic.twitter.com/OAr983Wo3P — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 7, 2022

Watt initially aimed for a possible return in February if the Cardinals reached the Super Bowl. However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year appears to be ahead of schedule as he can now return to practicing with the Cardinals. As a result, Arizona can now add him back to the 53-man roster at any point over the next three weeks.

In Week 18, the Cardinals will close out the regular season at home against the Seahawks. Arizona’s a consensus 6.5-point home favorite, and sharp bettors are wasting no time laying the points after the Cardinals’ impressive victory on the road against the Cowboys. Depending on the final day’s results, Arizona could be anywhere from a second seed, a third seed, or even a fifth seed when Wild Card Weekend kicks off.

To keep up to date with all your NFL action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.