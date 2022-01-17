The Athletic’s Joe Person reports that the Panthers will interview Ben McAdoo for their offensive coordinator position on Tuesday.

Former Giants head coach and current Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo will interview for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job Tuesday, per league sources. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 17, 2022

McAdoo spent two years as the Giants head coach starting in 2016 and moved on to the 2021 season as a consultant for the Cowboys.

He was fired from New York in 2017 after a disappointing 2-10 start to the season.

Joe Brady was the Panthers 2021 offensive coordinator. The 2021 season saw Carolina’s offense finish 30th in total yards with 5,081. The only teams below the Panthers were the Giants and the Texans.

Carolina finished last in the NFC South with a 5-12 record and lost their final seven games of the season.

Panthers’ head coach Matt Rhule hasn’t committed to Sam Darnold as their 2022 starting quarterback, so whoever takes the job will either have to work with Darnold or help find a better option.

Darnold finished the season with 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.